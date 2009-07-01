Cleveland Indy Media Center

|
MINISTRO DE FERNANDO LUGO ACUSADO DE MALVERSAR FONDOS
J13 10:24AM
ESCARAPELA TRICOLOR DE SOJA POR ITAIPÚ
J13 10:22AM
EL IMPERIO ESTÁ FELIZ CON FERNANDO LUGO
J13 10:20AM
SE AGRAVA LA CRISIS EN EL GOBIERNO DE FERNANDO LUGO
J13 10:18AM
PROMESAS INCUMPLIDAS DEL PERSONERO DE LA U.S.EMBASSY, CAMILO SOARES
J13 10:17AM
HAITÍ: Fernando Lugo envía tropas a Haití para apoyar ocupación imperialista
J13 9:59AM
COLOMBIA: Sobre las bases militares de EU en Colombia
J13 9:54AM
CAMPESINOS SIGUEN SIENDO IGNORADOS POR FERNANDO LUGO
J13 9:51AM
